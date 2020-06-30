Live Now
Trump campaign sues over mail-in drop-off sites for ballots in Pennsylvania

The defendants include Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat

by: The Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and Republican allies are suing to force changes to how Pennsylvania collects and counts mail-in ballots under revamped rules.

The federal lawsuit filed Monday in Pittsburgh claims that as voters jumped to make use of the greatly broadened eligibility for mail-in ballots during the June 2 primary, practices and procedures by elections officials ran afoul of state law and the state and federal constitutions.

The defendants include Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat. She is declining to comment.

The lawsuit addresses drop-off sites for mail-in ballots as well as poll watcher rules.

