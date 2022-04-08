CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Former president Donald Trump’s campaign was trying to organize a local campaign stop at the end of this month, but a spot wasn’t available.

A member of the Canfield Fair Board confirmed that Trump’s campaign reached out to them about holding an event at the Canfield Fairgrounds during the weekend of April 22-24. A spot wasn’t available, however, as several events are already booked that weekend.

According to the Record-Courier, Trump’s campaign also tried to host a rally at the Portage County Fairgrounds but was turned down.

The article indicates that Columbiana County expressed interest in hosting the campaign rally. WKBN reached out to officials in Columbiana County but hasn’t yet heard back.