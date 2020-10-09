Trump calls Ohio’s election ‘rigged’ following snafu with absentee ballots

President Donald Trump holds his mask after removing it from his face as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House in Washington from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He announced he tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Nearly 50,000 absentee ballots were sent to the wrong addresses in Franklin County

(WKBN) – President Donald Trump accused the state of Ohio of running a “rigged election” after nearly 50,000 Ohio voters received wrong absentee ballots in the mail.

Those ballots, received by voters in Franklin County, were part of 237,498 mailed through the United States Postal Service.

Friday, Trump tweeted: “50,000 OHIO VOTERS getting WRONG ABSENTEE BALLOTS. Out of control. A Rigged Election!!!:

Breaking News: 50,000 OHIO VOTERS getting WRONG ABSENTEE BALLOTS. Out of control. A Rigged Election!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

WKBN’s sister station, WCMH, reports that replacement ballots are already being mailed out and are expected within 72 hours. While the replacement ballots are processed, the board says it will mail informational postcards to all impacted voters that detail the situation and highlight the voter’s multiple voting options moving forward.

Voters who do not want to wait for a replacement ballot can vote early in-person.

Trump has been vocal in his criticism of universal mail-in voting, saying it opens voting up to fraud.

There are just 10 states plus Washington, D.C., that automatically send mail-in ballots to registered voters, according to NPR. Ohio is not one of them.

All Ohio voters receive an absentee ballot request form that has to be filled out and mailed to county boards of elections in order to receive an absentee ballot.

In Franklin County’s case, some absentee ballots were mailed to the wrong addresses. Some voters talked to WCMH about noticing candidates on the ballot that aren’t in their district.

The Franklin County Board of Elections determined that a high-speed scanner used to proof ballots for accuracy was not working properly.

A spokesperson for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose gave the following statement on the situation:

System checks are in place to make sure mistakes like the one made by the Franklin County Board of Elections don’t happen — but they only work if the board properly executes those checks. When we became aware of the issue, we immediately notified the Franklin County Board of Elections and they began work to mitigate the issue with impacted voters.”

Voters can check their ballot against the sample ballot for their address on the board’s website.

