Trump abruptly ends ’60 Minutes’ interview

(AP) – President Donald Trump on Tuesday abruptly ended an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” that is set to air this Sunday.
Trump’s interview with Leslie Stahl ended acrimoniously, according to one person familiar with the exchange who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.
In a subsequent Twitter message, the president declared his interview with Lesley Stahl to be “FAKE and BIASED” and threatened to release a White House account of the interview before its Sunday airtime.
Trump’s Democratic rival, Joe Biden, sat for his own interview with the award-winning newsmagazine on Monday.
