Candidate for Leetonia Township Trustee: John Wilms

Name: John Wilms
City of Residence: Leetonia
Party Affiliation: Nonpartisan
Office Desired: Leetonia Township Trustee
Why should you be elected?
Experience – 35+ years of dedicated service to the township
Reliability – readily available for all residents’ concerns
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Work FOR township residents – putting their needs and concerns first
Ensure highest standards of quality, quantity and services for each tax dollar paid
Oversee day to day operations in the township – the government closest to the people
Biography
lifelong township resident; 1964 Leetonia graduate
qualifications include self-employment in the trucking industry bringing a wealth of contacts benefiting the township to receive the highest quality, most economical services and materials
35+ years experience as a trustee – always working for a solution in the easiest possible manner for each concern
Candidates’ responses have been posted directly as submitted, with no edits. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN.