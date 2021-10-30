Candidate for Leetonia Township Trustee: John Wilms

Name: John Wilms

City of Residence: Leetonia

Party Affiliation: Nonpartisan

Office Desired: Leetonia Township Trustee

Why should you be elected?

Experience – 35+ years of dedicated service to the township

Reliability – readily available for all residents’ concerns

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Work FOR township residents – putting their needs and concerns first

Ensure highest standards of quality, quantity and services for each tax dollar paid

Oversee day to day operations in the township – the government closest to the people

Biography

lifelong township resident; 1964 Leetonia graduate

qualifications include self-employment in the trucking industry bringing a wealth of contacts benefiting the township to receive the highest quality, most economical services and materials

35+ years experience as a trustee – always working for a solution in the easiest possible manner for each concern