VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Vienna will decide on an additional levy on the ballot for the township’s police department.

The 5-year, 3.5 mills additional police levy is expected to help with the costs associated with running the police department.

“We have to maintain what we have,” said Vienna Township trustee Richard Dascenzo Jr. “We didn’t want to ask the people for more money. We know what’s going on, but if they want to get the continued support they have, now they’re going to have to pass it.”

The department covers the township’s 25 square miles with a staff of six full-time road officers and two school resource officers. The levy would help maintain staffing levels and keep up with other department expenses.

“Look at gas. We spent $3,200 per month on fuel for cars just on the road,” said Dascenzo. “That’s not maintenance, health insurance, or even the cost of ammo and training. Our guys are constantly doing training. We ordered ammo this month. It used to cost us $550. It was over $850.”

Should the levy pass, it would generate a little more than $311,000 a year for the township’s police department.

“The people that want to support it I think know what we provide,” Dascenzo said. “They know our officers. They feel safe. They know they get a fast response time.”

The levy would cost the owner of a home appraised at $100,000 about $122 a year.