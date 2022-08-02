LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — The Aug. primary voter turnout was expected to be low but a few voters felt it was important to still cast their ballots.

Polling locations may not have been as busy for Ohio’s second primary as they were for the first one in May but people in Trumbull County were still showing up to exercise their right to vote.

“Even though it’s not a big primary, I think everyone needs to come and vote. There was a candidate I really wanted to vote for and I did,” said Rose Marie Bayma of Howland.

“Well I like to keep a good record of voting because I support our democracy and I want to maintain it,” said Curtiss King of Warren.

There were only a few contested races but three state House Districts in the Mahoning Valley were among those.

Democrat voters in the 59th and 64th districts and Republican voters in the 65th district saw those contests on their ballots.

“Well, I think it’s a public responsibility. It’s a privilege to be able to vote. In a lot of places, you can’t vote and if you can make it I think you should be there. You should keep up on local and state and federal issues,” said Kevin Patterson of Bazetta.