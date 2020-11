TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – According to unofficial returns, Trumbull County voters did not pass a new levy for the Trumbull County MetroParks.

50.9% voted no, 49.1% voted yes.

The levy would have been an additional .6 mill.

A spokesperson for the MetroParks said they are not commenting on the outcome of election until all ballots tabulated.

It would have generated $2 million a year to help maintain the parks and pay for new projects.

