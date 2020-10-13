Trumbull County reports smooth early voting process

So far, 4,000 voters in Trumbull County have cast a ballot

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In just the one week since early voting began, more than 4,000 voters have already cast their ballots in Trumbull County.

Board of Elections Director Stephanie Penrose says that’s a larger number than at this point in the last presidential election.

During the 2016 General Election, Trumbull County had 11,000 people vote early. Penrose said she expects at least 50% of the votes this election to be done either early or absentee by mail.

“I think it’s working really well. We’ve gotten a lot of compliments on the flow of the early vote center and how quickly people are getting in and out,” Penrose said.

No everyone is on board with the mail in process. Blair Floyd of Niles says she plans to do it the old fashioned way.

” I don’t trust the mail-in process. Regular things get mixed up in the mail every day. I’d rather have my vote safe secure,” she said.

Early voting continues up until the day before the election.

