Trumbull County officials see steady turnout for early voting

(WKBN) – Election officials in Trumbull County believe voter turnout for this election may be better than they originally expected.

Even without any state-wide or county-wide races on the ballot, voters are showing up to cast their ballots early.

“We’re very steady, not busy, but not not busy,” said Stephanie Penrose, director of the Trumbull County Board of Elections. “It’s [a] nice steady flow of voters in the office, good steady flow of voters through the mail as well, actually a little bit better than I expected.”

According to the Trumbull County Board of Elections, more than half of the 2,300 absentee ballots requested have already been returned. Additionally, almost 1,400 people have voted in person at the office.

“I expected it to be low teens, to be honest with you, because of how dismal the turnout was for the primary. I’m expecting more around 20 percent now,” Penrose said.

Although elections officials don’t anticipate voter turnout to be close to what it was during the presidential election, they say these elections are just as important.

“The president doesn’t fix your potholes and these are the people that affect your everyday life day in and day out your local taxes all your local things,” Penrose said.

If you’d like to vote early, the Board of Elections is open until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

They also have weekend hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The last day to vote early is Monday, November 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.