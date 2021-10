TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Trumbull County is still looking for poll workers next week.



The Board of Elections Director Stephanie Penrose says they need democrats, republicans, and people not affiliated with a party.



They’re also looking for reserve poll workers. Those are people willing to be on call on November 2.

Poll workers are paid for their training and their work on Election Day.