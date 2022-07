NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) -Trumbull County GOP Chair Kenneth Kline resigned from his position last night.

Kline tells First News he felt it was time to move on, calling it an “end of a season.”

He said it was for personal reasons.

The resignation is effective immediately. He says the party’s Vice Chair, Bob Carr, will serve as as chair for the time being.

Kline was re-elected as chair June 10. Kline serves as the mayor of Newton Falls.