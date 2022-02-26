TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, the Trumbull County Democratic Party held a committee meeting for endorsements for the May primaries.

The committee voted to endorse:

Tim Ryan for U.S. Senate

Justice Jennifer Brunner for Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice

Marilyn Zayas and Teri Jamison for Ohio Supreme Court justices

Judge Thomas Wright to 11th District Court of Appeals

Michael J. O’Brien for Trumbull County Commissioner

Thomas Shay for Trumbull County Auditor

Vincent Peterson II for State Representative 64th District

Kathy DiCristofaro for State Central Committee 32nd District

Jimmy Julian

The May primary election will take place on May 3.