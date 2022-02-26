TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, the Trumbull County Democratic Party held a committee meeting for endorsements for the May primaries.
The committee voted to endorse:
- Tim Ryan for U.S. Senate
- Justice Jennifer Brunner for Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice
- Marilyn Zayas and Teri Jamison for Ohio Supreme Court justices
- Judge Thomas Wright to 11th District Court of Appeals
- Michael J. O’Brien for Trumbull County Commissioner
- Thomas Shay for Trumbull County Auditor
- Vincent Peterson II for State Representative 64th District
- Kathy DiCristofaro for State Central Committee 32nd District
- Jimmy Julian
The May primary election will take place on May 3.