(WKBN) – There’s now less than two weeks until the November election, and the Trumbull County Board of Elections has 632 poll workers ready to serve on Election Day.

It ramped up recruitment this year, reaching out to schools, law firms, social workers and using other online resources to get people involved.

BOE Director Stephanie Penrose said 50 or so more backup poll workers are needed to reach the Secretary of State’s staffing goal.

“People have emergencies, they get sick, they have family problems, an appointment comes available that they’ve been waiting for a long time, who knows what else that they call off, especially with almost two weeks left until the election,” Penrose said.

Those interested in becoming a poll worker will need to complete paid training prior to election day.

Applications can be found on the Trumbull County Board of Election’s website.