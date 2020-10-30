Trumbull County Board of Elections start setting up polling locations

Voters heading to the polls will see some changes this year

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Board of Elections has started setting up polling locations ahead of Tuesday’s General Election.

Two teams of workers were setting up nine different voting places on Friday. The remainder of the county’s 55 locations will be set up over the weekend and Monday.

Voters heading to the polls will see some changes this year, including sneeze guards at check-in, plus stickers and separated privacy booths to ensure people keep their social distance.

“This is a nice, big location. Wasn’t too hard to do. Some of our smaller locations, it’s gonna be a challenge to keep six-foot distance,” said Jim Corbett, warehouse manager of the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

Corbett said this is the most set ups they’ve ever had on a Friday, since many places used as polling locations have cancelled their Halloween gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

