Trumbull board meets to discuss election falsification allegation against commissioner candidate

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Board of Elections met to discuss the investigation regarding Independent candidate for county commissioner Dennis Malloy.

Malloy is accused of election falsification. He collected more than the required number of signatures to get on the ballot, but only 704 of them were considered valid by the board of elections.

The Board voted 3-1 to continue the investigation into the issue.

Malloy was on the board’s call Wednesday morning and asked why the meeting was held in the first place. He also said that he is only being investigated because he’s running against current county Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa.

“Who at the Board of Elections requested any information today and who decided to hold a press conference to try and muddy my name to try and make it look like something big is happening?” Malloy said.

As of right now, Malloy is still on the ballot for this year’s election.

“To insinuate that the Trumbull County sheriff or the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office is in some way “playing politics” with a potentially criminal matter shows just how uninformed and desperate this person is,” Cantalamessa said. “As candidates, we should welcome and embrace that sort of accountability. We need to be held to the highest standards because, quite simply, that’s what the taxpayers expect.”

