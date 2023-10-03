COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There is one week left to register to vote in the November election.

Whether you’ve moved and need to update your address or are a first-time voter, you have until Oct. 10 to register to vote. In addition to local races and levies, there are two statewide issues on the ballot: Issue 1, to constitutionally protect access to abortion, and Issue 2, an initiated statute to legalize recreational marijuana. Early voting begins Oct. 11.

To register to vote, you’ll need the following information:

Your name, date of birth and address

Ohio driver’s license or identification card number

Last four digits of your social security number

You can update your registration or register to vote online on the Secretary of State website.

You can also mail a completed voter registration form to your county board of elections, or register to vote in person at one of the following locations:

Secretary of State’s Office

Any county board of election

Office of Registrar or any deputy registrar of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Public libraries

Public high schools and vocational schools

County treasurer’s office

Designated state agency offices (list available here)

If mailing or returning your registration form in person, the Secretary of State’s office must receive the form by Oct. 10.

For Franklin County voters, the auditor’s office released an updated levy estimator for homeowners to calculate how proposals would affect their property taxes. In Columbus, voters will decide on a Columbus City Schools levy and a Columbus Metropolitan Library levy. Bonds and levies are also on the ballots in Hamilton Township, Sharon Township, Perry Township and multiple school districts.

Use the Franklin County Auditor’s levy estimator here.