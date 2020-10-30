Time is ticking but you can still vote early and by mail in Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Time is ticking to get your ballot in, but local election officials say not to worry. There are many ways to have your vote recorded.

You can still request an absentee ballot or vote early in person.

“The mail-in ballots and the in-person early voting has been way heavier than we have ever seen before,” said Trumbull County Board of Elections Director Stephanie Penrose. “We’ve had the option for years, but the volume has increased substantially this year because peole don’t want to go out and be around other people.”

But not everyone is having an easy time with getting their absentee ballot. Penrose said those situations are rare.

“There are always a few because things are unpredictable. Very few people have called that really, truly didn’t get their ballot. They usually didn’t wait long enough to get their ballot,” she said.

The good news is it’s not too late. Right now, you can still vote by mail. Your request has to be received by your local board of elections by noon on Saturday, Oct. 31.

“That is the last time we can mail a ballot,” Penrose said.

If you’re having trouble voting, the best thing to do is to call your local board of elections.

“Here at the board of elections, we do not have a recording. We have real people answering the phones. We will be more than happy to help you,” Penrose said.

Early voting locations will be open at your local board of elections this weekend. You can vote early in person Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. On Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

