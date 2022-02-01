CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan said he will debate his challenger for Senate after earlier criticisms from her about his refusal to debate.

Ryan confirmed those plans Tuesday during a visit to the Campbell Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center.

“Yeah, we’re going to have a debate. We filed yesterday, so we’re just filing. I know politics; people like to start this months and months ahead of time, but we just filed yesterday,” he said. “We’re going to absolutely have a debate, and we’ll, you know, air those differences that we have, and that’ll start those conversations, but we’ll absolutely have a debate.”

Ryan is running against Columbus attorney Morgan Harper in the Democrat primary.

Harper had previously challenged Ryan to debates, but his campaign said at the time they had been focusing on collecting signatures to get on the ballot and building grassroots support.