BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s a heated race to the finish line for U.S. Senate candidates Tim Ryan and JD Vance. Both candidates held final rallies before Election Day on Tuesday.

Ryan spoke at Operating Engineers Local 66 in a last effort to motivate voters.

“We’ve got to get the job done — here, now, tomorrow — in Ohio. It’s got to be us,” Ryan said.

Ryan has represented the Valley in Congress for 20 years.

During his speech, he spoke about his days growing up and playing sports while attending Warren JFK High School.

“I went to school in Warren. We played football and basketball in the old Mahoning Valley Conference,” he said. “There’s one thing you learn when you grow up in this area: You’ve got to be tough.”

Less than 10 minutes into his speech, Ryan started taking shots at his opponent, Republican Senate candidate Vance.

“We’re running against the guy who may actually be the laziest political candidate that I’ve ever seen in my life,” Ryan said. “It’s like he took the summer off.”

During his speech, Ryan spoke about his family and stories from the campaign trail to the crowd of about 300 people — the events that happened on Jan. 6, 2021, and running against what he calls “extremist.”

“This is our team. The United States of America is our team. Not Democrats and Republicans,” he said.

Before making visits with the crowd, Ryan ended the night with a story about Mohammad Ali.

“America has never been knocked down. We’re either up, or we’re getting up. Let’s shock the world tomorrow,” Ryan said. “[It] starts right here in the Mahoning Valley.”