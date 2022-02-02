WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday is deadline day for the May Primary.

All candidates must file petitions by 4 p.m. if they want to run and some are coming in under the wire.

Early Wednesday, Vince Peterson was at the Trumbull County Board of Elections turning in his papers for state representative.

Peterson is running as a Democrat seeking the 64th District seat.

Peterson, from Howland, has been a legislative aide for Congressman Tim Ryan since 2017.

The House seat will be open because incumbent Rep. Michael J. O’Brien can’t run due to the term limits.