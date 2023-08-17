(WKBN) – Several local candidates did not make the cut for November’s ballot after their petitions were invalidated by the County Boards of Elections.

Four non-partisan candidates and one liquor option won’t be on the November ballot in Columbiana County.

The petitions were invalidated due to errors.

David Moore for Rogers Village Council and Andrew Frischkorn for Yellow Creek Council each failed to get enough signatures, according to the Board of Elections.

Elizabeth Weston is no longer on the ballot for Southern Local’s school board, because she didn’t complete her nominating petition. The same goes for Jim Tsilmons for Lisbon’s school board.

The Salem Slovak Club also didn’t get enough signatures for Sunday sales.

In Mahoning County, the following candidate’s petitions were invalidated due to errors or omissions:

Laurie Applegarth, Springfield fiscal officer

Michael P. Cefalde, Austintown trustee

Audrey Fox, Smith fiscal officer

Erin O’Hara, Green fiscal officer

Scott Showalter, Smith trustee

Tracy L. Sinn, Western Reserve School

Dee Smith, Youngstown School

Mike Squibbs, Western Reserve School

David Allen Tomaino, Milton trustee

Robert Andrea, Craig Beach Council

Michele Barrett, Goshen fiscal officer

Patrick C. Bundy, Struthers Schools

Anthony W. Jesko, South Range Schools

Troy Polis, Poland Schools

Brenda Rider, Austintown trustee

Anthony J. Nacarato, Canfield Council

Amy Wells, South Range

Jill DeRamo, Canfield Schools

Bryce Bond, Milton trustee

Steven L. Morlan, Springfield Local School

Barrel33 liquor option

Desate Burkley, who was running for a position with Youngstown Schools, and Linda Bryant, who was up for Craig Beach Council, did not obtain a valid number of signatures.

Trumbull County’s Board of Elections meets Friday afternoon to review and certify its petitions.

Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.