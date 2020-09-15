State lawsuits halt Pa. mail-in ballot process

The cases are currently in review under the state supreme court

(WTAJ) – Monday was the day mail-in ballots across Pennsylvania were supposed to start being sent out to those who requested them.

However, lawsuits filed by both the democratic and republican parties put a lid on the process.

Centre County Commissioners Mark Higgins and Steven Dershem said that hold-ups in getting out absentee ballots are very common during presidential election years.

Some are over the format of the mail-in ballot, while others involve which minority candidates are allowed on the ballot.

The cases are currently in review under the state supreme court.

Once counties get approval from the department of state to send out ballots, it could take another week until mail-in ballots are printed and sent out.

Both of the commissioners said that one of the key suits that election officials are waiting on is through the the Democratic party since they are pushing to not have the Green Party on the ballot.

Dershem said that Centre County has two versions of the ballot (with and without the Green party) ready to print as soon as a decision is made on that issue.

