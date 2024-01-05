YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As was announced Thursday by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, voters in Mahoning and Columbiana Counties will be voting three times this year to determine who will fill the rest of Rep. Bill Johnson’s term as 6th District congressman.

The dates have been set for the elections:

March 19: Ohio primary election

June 11: Special election

Nov. 5: Ohio General election

Dave Johnson is chairman of the Columbiana County Board of Elections and its Republican Party. He says DeWine’s decision to hold three elections this year in Ohio’s 6th Congressional District was the right one.

“We feel very confident this will be very smooth and transparent, and it’s something that simply has to happen,” Dave Johnson said.

“I truthfully don’t think there were many surprises there,” said Mahoning County Democratic Party chairman Christ Anderson.

Anderson says he’s most happy for board of elections workers who won’t also have to deal with a primary for the special election.

“Everybody there kind of breathed a sigh of relief in terms of there having to be only three elections associated with this, instead of four,” Anderson said.

Dave Johnson doesn’t anticipate problems getting people to work.

“I’ve spoken to the director of the board of elections here in our county, and also with Tom McCabe [in Mahoning County]. We won’t have a problem,” Dave Johnson said.

With Bill Johnson resigning Jan. 21, the 6th district will be without a congressman for about five months. Dave Johnson was opposed to having just two elections and waiting until November to fill the congressional seat.

“There’s too much at stake in the country right now, and we feel that the people of this Valley need represented,” Dave Johnson said. “The sooner we can make that happen, the better.”

“But it is good that the representation’s there. It’s unfortunate that we gave up the seniority in congress. It’s unfortunate that the seat is so incredibly gerrymandered that folks get to play partisan politics with it the way that they are,” Anderson said.

What could get confusing is that the 6th Congressional District race will appear twice for each party on the March 19 ballots: One for the permanent position and the other for the special election. However, First News has been told that each race will be clearly marked on the ballots.