Some voters in Hermitage hit snafu with ballots

Some voters who did not use their mail-in ballot had to wait

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Voters in a Hermitage district faced some problems Tuesday.

Some voters who showed up at the First Assembly of God Church were incorrectly turned away from the polls after waiting nearly an hour to vote.

According to the Mercer County Board of Elections, many of these voters had been given mail-in ballots and chose not to use them, opting to vote in-person. This put these voters on a different list of eligible voters, which poll workers could not find at first.

“They had misplaced it and were able to find it. I am very sorry that it happened. They could have called us until they got it fixed, and we could have looked people up for them. We were able to get that remediated relatively quickly,” said Mercer County Elections Director Thad Hall.

According to Hall, every person who is registered to vote is able to cast their ballot.

Hall also wants to let those Hermitage voters know that if they were turned away earlier this morning, they can still cast their votes before polls close at 8 p.m.

More headlines from WKBN.com: