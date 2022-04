YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is speaking out against First Energy’s proposed power line project in Youngstown.

He sent a letter to the ‘Ohio Power Siting Board’ urging them to reject the ‘Lincoln Park-Riverbend Transmission project.’

The project was submitted by American Transmission Systems, which is a FirstEnergy company.

Brown said the proposed project has the potential to deter future development plans.