Sherrod Brown and Tim Ryan campaign in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown and Congressman Tim Ryan were campaigning in Boardman Friday morning.

Ryan is running for the seat of Senator Rob Portman, who is retiring.

Earlier this week, Brown publicly endorsed Ryan for his campaign.

He held a press conference at the Operating Engineers Hall.

“He’s got a public record where he put workers at the center of his agenda, you know, every day of his career, and that speaks, I think, to voters all across the political spectrum,” Brown said.