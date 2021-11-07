Sherrod Brown advocates for veterans

(WKBN)- This week Ohio U-S Senator Sherrod Brown continued to fight for Veterans who face difficulties adjusting back into civilian life.

Brown serves on a committee that questioned staff from the department of defense. During the questioning, Brown pressed for updates on issues veterans face.

“I don’t understand why we’re not doing everything we can to make better the handoff between DOD and the VA. The focus we’ve talked about taking is really to focus on mental health, how we can do that,” Brown said.

Earlier this year, Brown introduced legislation to support mental health needs of veterans and those in service returning to civilian life.