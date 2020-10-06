Senator applauds early voter turnout in Trumbull County

State Senator Sean O'Brien said seeing this kind of turnout on the first day of early voting is exciting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Trumbull County, a line of masked voters wrapped around the county’s early voting center on Tuesday.

The center is located at the old bank right next to the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

Markings on the ground were put in place to help people maintain social distancing.

State Senator Sean O’Brien said seeing this kind of turnout on the first day of early voting is exciting.

“I think they want their voices heard. They want to feel safe when they’re voting, so when days are like this and they can be outside if they have to be, I think they feel much more assured,” O’Brien said.

Curbside voting is available if needed.

A ballot drop off box located outside the board of elections.

The following are early voting hours in Trumbull County:

October 6-9, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

October 12-16, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

October 19-23, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

October 24, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

October 25, 1-5 p.m.

October 26-30, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

October 31, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

November 1, 1-5 p.m.

November 2, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

