HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will be in the Valley Friday for an event with Ohio U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance.

They will be in Hanoverton at noon for a meet and greet, Vance’s campaign confirms. The event is taking place at the Spread Eagle Tavern as part of what is being advertised by the local Republican Party as a public rally.

The event is part of a series of stops in Ohio, including those at Medina earlier that morning and at the Lincoln Day Dinner in Marietta at 6:30 p.m.

Vance is running against Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, a Democrat, for the seat held by Republican Rob Portman, who is retiring.

A poll released late last week shows Vance and Ryan are neck-and-neck.

According to a post on the Columbiana County Republican Party’s Facebook page, the event at the Spread Eagle Tavern is also expected to include Attorney General Dave Yost and Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy.

The post recommends that attendees arrive an hour before the rally is scheduled to start.