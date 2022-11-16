(WKBN)- Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says he will run for reelection in 2024.

Brown has been serving in the Senate since 2007.

This is what he had to say when asked whether he would run for another term.

“I’m running in 2024 and I run to win. People recognize that I get up everyday and fight for the dignity of work, whether you swipe a badge, or punch a clock, or work for tips, or work for a salary. I will continue to put workers front and center and fight for human rights and civil rights as I’ve always done, and will continue to,” said Brown.

Before becoming a Senator, Brown served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and as Ohio’s Secretary of State.