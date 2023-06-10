BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Secretary of State Frank LaRose made a visit to Mahoning County on Saturday to discuss the proposed constitutional amendment in Ohio.

LaRose joined the Mahoning County Republican Party and Ohio GOP Chairman Alex Triantafilou to discuss issues ahead of the Aug. 8 special election.

The main focus was discussing Issue 1 on the ballot, which would “require that any proposed amendment to the constitution of the state of Ohio receive the approval of at least 60% of eligible voters voting on the proposed amendment.”

The bill would also

Require that any initiative petition filed on or after Jan. 1, 2024, with the secretary of state proposing to amend the Ohio constitution be signed by at least 5% of the eligible voters of each county in the state

Specify that additional signatures may not be added to an initiative petition filed with the secretary of state on or after Jan. 1, 2024, proposing to amend the Ohio constitution

If passed, the amendment would be effective immediately.

Voters have until July 10 to register to vote in the special election.

Following the rally, volunteers went door-to-door to spread the GOP’s message.

C. Aileen Blaine contributed to this report.