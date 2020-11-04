Sandra O’Brien unseats Sean O’Brien to represent 32nd District

Republican Sandra O'Brien ran on a campaign that emphasized change

(WKBN) – In a battle of the O’Briens for Ohio Senator, representing the 32nd District, Sandra O’Brien has ousted incumbent Sean O’Brien.

It was a close race, but Sandra received just over 50% of the votes. That’s according to unofficial voting returns.

Republican Sandra O’Brien ran on a campaign that emphasized change in a district that she saw as being “neglected for 30 years.”

O’Brien said one of her first priorities is tearing down the old St. Joseph Riverside Hospital.

