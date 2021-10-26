Salem Twp. is asking voters to renew levy for road maintenance

SALEM TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Township is asking for voters to approve its road tax renewal levy.

This is a 0.9-mill renewal levy that will last for the next five years.

Since it is a renewal, it won’t add any new taxes for property taxes.

Trustees say this will help with things like road maintenance, snow removal and mowing.

And for them, it’s vital they get this renewal levy passed.

“Well, we need the levy to keep continuing. If you notice our roads, for a little poor township, our roads are in pretty good shape,” said Salem Twp. Trustee John Wilms.

The township has 43 miles of roads.

For the owner of a $100,000 home, it will cost $23 a month for a year.