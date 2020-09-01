Request forms for absentee ballots going out to Ohio voters this week

Requests should be submitted no later than Oct. 27

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio voters can expect absentee ballot request forms to arrive in the mail this week.

Every voter in the state will receive an absentee ballot request form. If you want to vote by absentee ballot, send the request form to your county board of elections as soon as possible.

Absentee ballots will be sent out by county boards of elections starting Oct. 6.

“Whether you’re voting on election day, early in-person, or taking advantage of the absentee request form arriving this week in your mailbox, Ohioans should know voting will be safe and secure in Ohio,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “With the convenience of voting from home comes a responsibility – don’t wait to make your voice heard. Get your ballot request form in the mail as soon as you can.”

LaRose said sending in the request forms early helps ease the burden on local boards of elections and postal workers.

Here are some best practices to consider when using the absentee ballot option:

Doublecheck the information on your form – Review your ballot request and ballot to ensure you have filled it out properly, including writing the appropriate date, providing your required identifying information, and signing the form.

Include your e-mail and/or phone number – For the first time in a general election, county board of elections will be calling or e-mailing voters who may need to remedy information on their ballot request form or absentee ballot envelope. Including your information will ensure you can be reached if your ballot request doesn’t have everything filled out properly.

Don’t wait – To accommodate necessary processing time at the county board of elections and the time required for the United States Postal Service to deliver elections mail, voters should not procrastinate – fill out and mail your absentee ballot request as soon as possible.

Track your ballot – Once their ballot request is received by their county board of elections, voters may track their ballot at VoteOhio.gov/Track. As long as your ballot is postmarked by the day before the election and received within 10 days after the election at your county board of elections, your vote will be tabulated.

