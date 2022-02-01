(WKBN) – On Tuesday, Geno Difabio filed to run as a Republican for Mahoning County commissioner.

Difabio posed with his wife Michelle and with his friends who showed up to support him.

When Donald Trump spoke in Youngstown in July 2017, Difabio was called up on stage to join him and speak.

“We have nothing to show from the last 12 years but higher taxes and crumbling infrastructure. My opponent agreed during her previous election that would be the last — 50 plus years is long enough. Well, I agree and am going to help her keep her promise. There is much work to do!” Difabio said.

Difabio is the only Republican to file so far.

Incumbent Democrat Carol Righetti has also filed to run again.