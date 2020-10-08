Reports: Trump planning visit to Pittsburgh-area on Monday

President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh-area media is reporting that President Donald Trump is planning a stop in the area next week.

They cited Allegheny County officials with knowledge of a planned stop, though no details.

According to Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA, the New York Times reported that the Trump campaign was exploring having Trump hold an event in Pittsburgh.

Trump has been recovering from COVID-19 at the White House. Thursday, he said he is ready to hold rallies and credited an experimental drug treatment with helping his recovery.

“I think I’m better to the point where I’d love to do a rally tonight,” Trump said in a phone interview with Fox Business, adding that he no longer thinks he’s “contagious at all.”

Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, said in a memo that Trump had been symptom-free for over 24 hours, and that his oxygen saturation level and respiratory rate were normal. The memo also said a blood test Monday showed Trump had coronavirus antibodies, substances that fight infection, but he had been given an experimental drug on Friday containing these.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says individuals can discontinue isolation 10 days after symptom onset. While reports of reinfection are rare, the CDC recommends that even people who recover from COVID-19 continue to wear a mask, stay distanced and follow other precautions.

Doctors said Trump began showing mild symptoms on Oct. 1.

So far, more than a dozen White House staffers around him have tested positive for the virus.

