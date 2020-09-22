Rep. Tim Ryan faces challenger Christina Hagan in Boardman candidates night

It wasn't a debate, but rather a candidate's night hosted by the Boardman Civic Association

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in the campaign, Tim Ryan and Christina Hagan appeared together on the same stage Monday and talked about why they should represent the 13th District in Congress.

It wasn’t a debate, but rather a candidates night hosted by the Boardman Civic Association.

Republican challenger Christina Hagan called herself a working-class mother who is pro second amendment and pro life. She has also been endorsed by President Trump.

Hagan questioned the success Democrat incumbent Ryan has had in helping the Youngstown area’s economy.

“And I think about the fact that this district has lost year after year. The businesses have closed in an unparalleled way in Ohio 13 versus any other district in the entire state,” Hagan said.

Ryan has served as Congressman for 18 years and says he has fought for Youngstown with members of both parties.

“I’ve brought back $4.6 billion to my communities in the 13th District,” Ryan said. “I have taken on Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, and I’ve taken on Donald Trump.”

But Hagan says Ryan has not done enough to support police and firefighters.

“As I’ve seen the letters that have been written to AG Barr that are indefensible, attacking our brave men and women in blue,” she said.

Ryan talked about his position in Congress and how he used it to to help first responders.

“I’ve used my position on the Appropriations Committee to fund almost 100 police officers in this district, dozens of firefighters,” Ryan said.

And while Christina Hagan did not talk about how she does not live in the 13th district, Ryan brought it up.

“I live here. I was born here; I was raised here, and I am going to die here,” Ryan said.

Hagan discounted Ryan’s tenure saying constituents from Ryan’s side have asked her to run.

“There are lifelong Democrats who are coming alongside me and asking me to serve. This is by no mistake. The people feel left Behind,” Hagan said.

It has not yet been decided if the two candidates will appear in a debate-type format. Ryan has said he’ won’t debate Hagan until she moves into the district.

