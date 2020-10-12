Rep. Ryan faces challengers Hagan and Fricke in Ohio 13th Congressional Debate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Press Club is hosting a debate between Valley Congressman Tim Ryan and challengers Christina Hagan and Michael Fricke.
The debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Kilcawley Center.
Due to coronavirus guidelines, the debate is not a public event.
This is the first time the candidates will meet on a debate stage. Ryan and Hagan attended a candidate forum in Boardman last month, but that was not a debate.
Ryan previously said he would not debate Hagan “until she moved into the district.”
WKBN First News Anchor Stan Boney is covering the debate and will have a full report on First News on Fox at 10 and First News at 11.
