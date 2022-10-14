SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem voters will see a 1.3 mill levy on the ballot for the parks this November.

The five-year renewal levy would generate $224,300. For a home valued at $100,000, it would cost about $26 a year.

Since it’s a renewal, it would not cost taxpayers one additional cent than what they’re paying. Rather, it would allow the city to maintain and continue improving the city’s six parks, which the mayor says over 250,000 people visit each year.

“You can go and rent a boat and go out on the lake and fish all day. You can come here [Centennial Park] and swim. You can go over and listen to music in our other park. You can play baseball, disc [golf]. There’s a lot of improvements also coming to the park that won’t cost one single dime more,” said Mayor Cyndi Baronzzi Dickey.

The mayor says one of the biggest expenses is chlorine. The cost went up from $5,000 two years ago to $11,000 this year.

She also thanks the taxpayers for continuing to support them.