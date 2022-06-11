COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Records show Republican former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci spent as much as $12 million in his failed primary bid against Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Only about $290,000 of that was from outside donors.

Post-primary campaign finance reports filed Friday show DeWine spent $6.8 million during the primary season. He heads into the fall with nearly $7 million on hand. That’s 10 times what Democratic rival and former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley reports.

Some of Renacci’s spending may have included repayments of nearly $15 million in personal loans.

Whaley reported raising over $1 million by June 3.