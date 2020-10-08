Reminder to add extra postage stamp to mail-in ballots

Because of the different envelopes they're enclosed in, an extra postage stamp is needed

(WKBN) – A big reminder for the community to make sure you add extra postage if you’re voting by mail.

Because of the different envelopes they’re enclosed in, an extra postage stamp is needed.

If you have any worries about the postage or are worried about the board of elections getting it, you can go straight to the board of elections’ drop-off box. If you do, you won’t even need to get out of your car.

Joyce Kale-Pesta, director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections, says there are instructions for the voter on how to pay for the postage.

“Sometimes, if a person does not put enough postage on their ballot, we have a Brahmas account, which means we’ll pay for the postage for it to come back if they don’t put enough postage on it,” Kale-Pesta said.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2 at midnight.

Some ballots have been mailed without extra postage needed. Check with your local post office for postage requirements.

