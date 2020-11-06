Protesters supporting Trump gather outside WKBN

They are calling for ballots to be counted again

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Protesters supporting President Donald Trump gathered outside WKBN’s building Friday morning.

The group of about 50 or so people stood outside, voicing their concerns about this year’s election. They are calling for a do-over.

This comes after President Trump alleged some of the ballots being counted are fraudulent.

The protesters say if the ballots are real, then count them again.

“These elections have been fraudulent. There are so many examples of thought involved. They shut down the polls. They stopped counting in the middle of the night, and more ballots show up, and 100% of them in different situations are for Biden,” said Trump supporter Greg DeDomenic, of Youngstown.

Biden supporter Nevaeh Ellis, who was standing near the protest, disputed these claims.

“He told his supporters to vote in person, so obviously, the ones that came in the mail would be for Joe Biden if you told all your people to vote in person,” Ellis said.

The group wrote messages on the sidewalk with chalk.

They also held signs with other messages like “Election Sham Do Over,” “Four More Years,” “Stop Fake News” and “DemoRat Thieves.”



Nearby neighbors responded with their own sign, “Black Lives Matter.”

While standing outside, the Trump protesters starting chanting “All Lives Matter” toward the neighbors.

