President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, to make campaign stop in Niles

The event follows Donald Trump Jr.'s campaign stop in Youngstown

Daughter of President Trump, Ivanka Trump

Credit: Joe Raedle/GettyImagesNews

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – President Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump is reportedly stopping in Niles this weekend.

The event follows Donald Trump Jr.’s campaign stop in Youngstown at the Maronite Center on Monday.

Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, tweeted about the event calling it part of a “super spreader tour.”

Details about the visit have not been released yet.

