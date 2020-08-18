President Trump responds to Michelle Obama’s DNC speech claiming he is ‘in over his head’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – At an event aimed at highlighting the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote, President Trump responded to comments Michelle Obama made during her Democratic National Convention speech Monday night.

Michelle Obama delivered a scathing speech, criticizing the Trump administration and the president personally.

During her taped remarks, she said Trump “is clearly in over his head…He simply cannot be who we need him to be.”

On Tuesday, Trump said Michelle Obama was “in over her head.”

“Over her head and, frankly, she should have made the speech live, which she didn’t do. She taped it and it was not only taped, it was taped a long time ago because she had the wrong deaths. She didn’t even mention the vice presidential candidate and the speech. And, you know, she gets these fawning reviews. If you gave a real review, it wouldn’t be so fawning. I thought it was a very divisive speech, extremely divisive. I wouldn’t even be here if it weren’t for Barack Obama. See? We’re standing in the White House. I wouldn’t be in the White House except for Barack Obama because they did a bad job, Biden and Obama.”

Michelle Obama has frequently topped the list of the nation’s most admired women. She left office with a 69% favorability rating.

