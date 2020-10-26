President Trump holds campaign event in Blair County, Pa.

Trump joined supporters of Pennsylvania's central region

by: Bill Shannon

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Robeson County Fairgrounds, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lumberton, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — President Donald Trump made a stop Monday the Altoona-Blair County Airport Monday afternoon on another “Make America Great Again” campaign stop.

Just hours after a trip to Allentown and Lancaster County, President Trump joined supporters of Pennsylvania’s central region to talk about issues such as COVID-19, Energy and fracking, and his opponent Joe Biden just 8 days out from the 2020 Presidential Elections.

