President Trump holding campaign event in Ohio next week

President Donald Trump stands on stage after speaking at a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The event is open to the public, however, tickets are required.

SWANTON, Ohio (WJW) — President Donald Trump is making a campaign stop in Ohio on Monday.

The President is holding a Great American Comeback event at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Swanton.

The rally begins at 7 p.m., however doors open at 4 p.m.

The event is open to the public, however, tickets are required. Those who request a ticket must waive liability for the risk of COVID-19 exposure. All tickets are subject to a first-come, first-served basis.

Click here for more information or to request tickets to the rally.

Trump’s visit to the Greater Toledo area comes just days after Vice President Mike Pence made a campaign stop in Muskingum County.

The Trump campaign is making several stops across the midwest, holding rallies and events in some of the prominent swing states.

Trump has already visited Ohio several times this year.

He is also scheduled to debate presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland later this month.

The first presidential debate is set for Sept. 29 at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion. Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace was selected to be the moderator.

More headlines from WKBN.com: