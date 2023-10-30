CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Champion are investigating the reported theft of campaign signs in the township.

Champion Township trustee candidate Breanna Johnson first reported the theft Friday night.

According to a Champion police report, Johnson said her political signs for trustee were stolen from Champion Dialysis Center on Thursday night. She gave police the name of a suspect, who she reported seeing in the area.

The next day, Rick York, another candidate for trustee, also reported that six of his political signs were stolen. He said he located two of the signs propped up against a building, but the other four were still missing.