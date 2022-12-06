WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Following a recount, a police levy in Columbiana County has just narrowly passed.

The Wellsville police levy unofficially failed by three votes on Election Day. After the counting of absentee and provisional ballots, it ultimately passed by two votes.

A recount took place Tuesday at the Columbiana County Board of Elections.

The 5 mills continuous levy will generate $158,000 for the department.

Chief Ed Wilson says this levy will make the Wellsville department more competitive and help keep officers on staff, which in turn keeps the village safer.

“That money will boost the officers that are there. That will give them a big pay raise, and they won’t need to be looking across the board to go elsewhere,” Wilson said.

The levy will cost a homeowner with a home valued at $80,000 about $14 more a year.