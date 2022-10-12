POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Local fire departments are now stepping up to provide EMS services.

Last week, First News spoke to the Western Reserve Fire District about the medical services it provides for all of Poland.

Now, leaders of the fire district are asking voters to pass a levy on this year’s ballot.

The levy would provide $1.1 million to fully staff two of its three ambulances 24 hours a day.

It’s a continuous levy of 2.75-mills. It will cost a little over $96 annually for a home valuation of $100,000.

The fire department in Poland is currently run by volunteers.

According to the captain, their department is responding to most of the medical calls, rather than a private company. He said the money is crucial to keep it running.

“The voters have to make a critical choice, and that is this: Either they’re going to have ambulance services that are guaranteed to them, or they’re not — that it’s going to be a game of EMS Russian Roulette,” said Western Reserve Fire District Chief Chip Comstock.

“Our levy is designed to get people in the station so we can handle two ambulance crews at a time,” said Capt. Conner O’Halloran.

According to the Fire District, if this passes, residents would have to pay $96 annually but no other costs associated with medical calls.